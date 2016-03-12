Video of the Day: Jello Biafra Shares Some Thoughts on Donald Trump

With the whirlwind of publicity that U.S. presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has been receiving, Jello Biafra (JELLO BIAFRA AND THE GUANTANAMO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE) shares additional thoughts on Mr. Trump on his latest edition of What Would Jello Do?

Jello reveals some new examples of ridiculousness and racism that may not necessary be widespread public knowledge. And speaking of racism, here is an image that sums up how BRUJERIA feel about the presidential candidate.