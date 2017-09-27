ABYSMAL DAWN Sign to Season of Mist

LA extreme metallers, ABYSMAL DAWN, have signed up with France-based, Season of Mist. The follow up to the excellent Obsolescence should be another great step forward for the band.

ABYSMAL DAWN comment: “We’re very happy to be signed to such an awesome and respected label like Season of Mist. The people there are all die-hard metalheads and we’re glad to be a part of such an enthusiastic and strong team. We also have a long-standing friendship with US label manager Gordon Conrad, who originally signed us. Working with Gordon, Michael, and the other amazing people at the label was just a no-brainer. We’re very excited about the future of ABYSMAL DAWN these days, and judging by the new material that we’ve been working on, some great things are to come soon enough.”