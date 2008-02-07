BEHEMOTH Prepares For DIMMU BORGIR Tour; Shoots New Video

Polandâ€™s BEHEMOTH are set to make their much anticipated return to North America this spring on â€œThe Invaluable Darkness Tour Part 2â€ as direct support to DIMMU BORGIR. The month-long trek, which kicks off on April 2nd, also features KEEP OF KALESSIN in the support slot and marks BEHEMOTHâ€™s third stateside run in support of The Apostasy.

Nergal (vocals, guitars) states: â€œWeâ€™ve always been big DIMMU fans, plus Iâ€™ve known the guys since early 90â€™s and weâ€™ve remained friends ever since. Silenoz (DIMMU BORGIR guitarist) and I have been thinking about putting together this package for a long time now. The idea was to create the most lethal bill and bring evil back to States! For BEHEMOTH itâ€™s gonna be the last tour of North American for The Apostasy touring cycle. Iâ€™m stoked. Iâ€™m more than sure that fans will totally dig this package. Weâ€™ve got some surprises ready for this event, so hopefully you are all ready for it. See you all there.

â€œWe just finished shooting a video for another song from The Apostasy. Picking â€˜At The Left Hand Ov Godâ€™ as our next single seemed to be a natural choice. We wanted to do something new and refreshing. This is the most epic clip weâ€™ve ever done. Darek Szczepanski from Group 13, a company based in Wroclaw, Poland, was in charge for the production. We had 20 people working for us for two days, 15 hours straight. Sit tight and get ready for something huge and disturbing!â€

BEHEMOTH w/DIMMU BORGIR, KEEP OF KALESSIN:

04/02 Sound Academy â€“ Toronto, ON

04/03 Metropolis â€“ Montreal, QC (w/NECRONOMICON)

04/04 The Trocadero â€“ Philadelphia, PA

04/05 Newport Music Hall â€“ Columbus, OH

04/07 The Myth â€“ St. Paul, MN

04/09 Edmonton Events Center â€“ Edmonton, AB

04/10 MacEwan Ballroom â€“ Calgary, AB

04/11 The Big Easy â€“ Spokane, WA

04/12 Roseland Theatre â€“ Portland, OR (w/HEAVEN SHALL BURN)

04/14 The Warfield â€“ San Francisco, CA

04/16 The Grove â€“ Anaheim, CA

04/17 Rialto Theatre â€“ Tucson, AZ

04/18 Sunshine Theatre â€“ Albuquerque, NM

04/19 Ogden Theater â€“ Denver, CO

04/21 Stubbs BBQ â€“ Austin, TX

04/22 Cainâ€™s Ballroom â€“ Tulsa, OK

04/24 Mr. Smalls Theatre â€“ Millvale, PA

04/25 Starland Ballroom â€“ Sayreville, NJ

04/26 The Palladium â€“ Worcester, MA (New England Metalfest)

04/27 930 Club â€“ Washington, DC

04/28 NorVA â€“ Norfolk, VA

04/30 Culture Room â€“ Ft. Lauderdale, FL

05/01 Jannus Landing â€“ St. Petersburg, FL

05/02 The Masquerade â€“ Atlanta, GA

05/03 Bogartâ€™s â€“ Cincinnati, OH

05/04 House of Blues â€“ Chicago, IL