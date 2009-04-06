GOATWHORE, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS Join Forces for Tour; Also DAATH, ABYSMAL DAWN, SUCCESS WILL WRITE APOCALYPSE ACROSS THE SKY

GOATWHORE and ABIGAIL WILLIAMS will team up for the Conquer & Curse Tour 2009 this summer. Joining them will be DAATH, ABYSMAL DAWN and SUCCESS WILL WRITE APOCALYPSE ACROSS THE SKY.

The lineup is as follows:

* June 19 – June 23: ABILIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.

* June 24 – Aug. 1: GOATWHORE / ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / DAATH / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.

* Aug. 2 – Aug. 9: GOATWHORE / ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.

* Aug. 10 – Aug. 12: ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.

Confirmed dates so far:

Jun. 19 – Owensboro, KY – The Brothers

Jun. 20 – Fredricksburg, VA – The Refuge

Jun. 21 – Charlotte , NC – Casbah

Jun. 22 – Wilmington, NC – Soapbox

Jun. 23 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick

Jun. 24 – Atlanta , GA – Masquerade

Jun. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

Jun. 26 – St Petersburg, FL – The Garage

Jun. 27 – Raleigh, NC – Volume 11

Jun. 28 – Virginia Beach , VA – Peppermint Beach Club

Jun. 29 – Baltimore, MD – Sonar

Jun. 30 – Louisville, KY – Uncle Pleasants

Jul. 01 – Waterloo, IA – Spicoli’s Bar and Grill

Jul. 02 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

Jul. 03 – Thunder Bay, ON – Black Pirate Pub

Jul. 04 – Winnipeg, MB – Royal Albert Arms

Jul. 05 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

Jul. 06 – Saskatoon, SK – Walkers

Jul. 07 – Edmonton, AL – Starlite Room

Jul. 08 – Calgary, AL – The Underground

Jul. 10 – Victoria, BC – Sugar

Jul. 11 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

Jul. 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Jul. 13 – Portland, OR – Satyricon

Jul. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Jul. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Whiskey a Go Go

Jul. 16 – San Marcos , CA – Jumping Turtle

Jul. 17 – Las Vegas , NV – Cheyenne Saloon

Jul. 18 – Farmington, NM – Gators

Jul. 19 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

Jul. 20 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

Jul. 21 – Nashville, TN – The Muse

Jul. 22 – Danville, VA – Plan B

Jul. 23 – New York, NY – The Blender Theatre at Gramercy

Jul. 24 – Springfield, VA – Jaxx

Jul. 25 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

Jul. 26 – Montreal, QC – FouFounes Electriques

Jul. 27 – Toronto, ON – Wreck Room

Jul. 28 – Rochester , NY – Penny Arcade

Jul. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Peabodys

Jul. 30 – Mokena , IL – Pearl Room

Jul. 31 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club

Aug. 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Aug. 02 – Edelstein, IL – The Hub

Aug. 03 – Tulsa, OK – Marquee

Aug. 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Conversatory

Aug. 05 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

Aug. 06 – San Antonio, TX – Scout Bar

Aug. 07 – Ft Worth, TX – Lola’s

Aug. 08 – Austin, TX – Red 7

Aug. 09 – Amarillo, TX – The War Legion Underground

Aug. 10 – Albuquerque, NM – The Compound

Aug. 11 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ – U.B.’s

More dates are expected to be added in the beginning and at the end of the tour.

Tickets are on sale exclusively through EnterTheVault.com until April 25 at which point they will be made available through all normal ticketing services.