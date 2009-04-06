GOATWHORE, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS Join Forces for Tour; Also DAATH, ABYSMAL DAWN, SUCCESS WILL WRITE APOCALYPSE ACROSS THE SKY

GOATWHORE and ABIGAIL WILLIAMS will team up for the Conquer & Curse Tour 2009 this summer. Joining them will be DAATH, ABYSMAL DAWN and SUCCESS WILL WRITE APOCALYPSE ACROSS THE SKY.
The lineup is as follows:
* June 19 – June 23: ABILIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.
* June 24 – Aug. 1: GOATWHORE / ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / DAATH / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.
* Aug. 2 – Aug. 9: GOATWHORE / ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.
* Aug. 10 – Aug. 12: ABIGAIL WILLIAMS / ABYSMAL DAWN / S.W.W.A.A.T.S.
Confirmed dates so far:
Jun. 19 – Owensboro, KY – The Brothers
Jun. 20 – Fredricksburg, VA – The Refuge
Jun. 21 – Charlotte , NC – Casbah
Jun. 22 – Wilmington, NC – Soapbox
Jun. 23 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick
Jun. 24 – Atlanta , GA – Masquerade
Jun. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
Jun. 26 – St Petersburg, FL – The Garage
Jun. 27 – Raleigh, NC – Volume 11
Jun. 28 – Virginia Beach , VA – Peppermint Beach Club
Jun. 29 – Baltimore, MD – Sonar
Jun. 30 – Louisville, KY – Uncle Pleasants
Jul. 01 – Waterloo, IA – Spicoli’s Bar and Grill
Jul. 02 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry
Jul. 03 – Thunder Bay, ON – Black Pirate Pub
Jul. 04 – Winnipeg, MB – Royal Albert Arms
Jul. 05 – Regina, SK – The Exchange
Jul. 06 – Saskatoon, SK – Walkers
Jul. 07 – Edmonton, AL – Starlite Room
Jul. 08 – Calgary, AL – The Underground
Jul. 10 – Victoria, BC – Sugar
Jul. 11 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore
Jul. 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Jul. 13 – Portland, OR – Satyricon
Jul. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
Jul. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Whiskey a Go Go
Jul. 16 – San Marcos , CA – Jumping Turtle
Jul. 17 – Las Vegas , NV – Cheyenne Saloon
Jul. 18 – Farmington, NM – Gators
Jul. 19 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
Jul. 20 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
Jul. 21 – Nashville, TN – The Muse
Jul. 22 – Danville, VA – Plan B
Jul. 23 – New York, NY – The Blender Theatre at Gramercy
Jul. 24 – Springfield, VA – Jaxx
Jul. 25 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
Jul. 26 – Montreal, QC – FouFounes Electriques
Jul. 27 – Toronto, ON – Wreck Room
Jul. 28 – Rochester , NY – Penny Arcade
Jul. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Peabodys
Jul. 30 – Mokena , IL – Pearl Room
Jul. 31 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club
Aug. 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Aug. 02 – Edelstein, IL – The Hub
Aug. 03 – Tulsa, OK – Marquee
Aug. 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Conversatory
Aug. 05 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
Aug. 06 – San Antonio, TX – Scout Bar
Aug. 07 – Ft Worth, TX – Lola’s
Aug. 08 – Austin, TX – Red 7
Aug. 09 – Amarillo, TX – The War Legion Underground
Aug. 10 – Albuquerque, NM – The Compound
Aug. 11 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock
Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ – U.B.’s
More dates are expected to be added in the beginning and at the end of the tour.
Tickets are on sale exclusively through EnterTheVault.com until April 25 at which point they will be made available through all normal ticketing services.
