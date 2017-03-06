Poland’s AZARATH Return From Six Year Slumber

Polish death/black metal tyrants AZARATH premiere a brand new song from their highly anticipated album In Extremis, set to be released on April 7th via Agonia Records. Available in a form of a lyric video, “At The Gates Of Understanding” is the first single to be released from the album. It arrives six long years after the band’s last installment, Blasphemers’ Maledictions, from 2011.

The band was formed in 1998 by drummer Inferno of BEHEMOTH fame. He’s accompanied by Bart (ARMAGEDON, DAMNATION) on guitars, Necrosodom (ANIMA DAMNATA, DEUS MORTEM, ex-INFERNAL WAR) on vocals and guitars, as well as Peter (ex-LOST SOUL) on bass.