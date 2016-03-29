RIP Friend and Comrade, Brandon Stratton (aka Rawknrollchef13)

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of our friend and brother in music, Brandon Stratton (Rawknrollchef13). He passed away this past Friday after a sudden and shocking illness.

We first met Brandon back in the late 90’s as an awesome guy with great taste in music. He had a particular affinity for Scandinavian rock ‘n roll (i.e. HELLACOPTERS, GLUECIFER) and stoner rock before those bands and scenes became widespread knowledge. Like some of us music lifers, he graduated from working in record stores to working behind the scenes at record labels. Brandon started out in the retail/distribution sides of things at Century Media Records and moved up to helping to run sub-label, Liquor and Poker Music, which focused on rock ‘n roll. You can thank him for bringing you great albums by the HELLACOPTERS, CRASH KELLY, HANOI ROCKS, and SCOTT REEDER.

He was always great to work with and had the kind of passion for the music that brought you energy each day at the office. You didn’t have to spend much time with Brandon to know that he was a straight shooter, trustworthy, and someone who would make sure you knew he respected you and your passion for music. When he called you “brother,” you knew it to be true.

After he left the music biz, Brandon moved onto his passion for the culinary arts and most of all, being a proud husband and father of two boys. Man, was he proud of being a family man. He worked the only way he knew how, as hard as possible, to provide for them. When we initially spoke to him about joining the APESHIT goons, he was super stoked about contributing in a myriad of ways but alas, his obligations to his family took precedent.

During this difficult time for his family, we would greatly appreciate it if you could donate to assist his family: https://www.gofundme.com/52vpeuqs

Brandon Stratton, you touched a lot of lives and we’ll always remember the brotherhood that we shared. RIP.