Sample Two Songs from IN THE WOODS… Comeback Album, Pure

The legendary IN THE WOODS… will release their comeback album, Pure, after returning to the stage last year.  Pure is set for a September 16, 2016 release via Debemur Morti Productions.   Two songs have been posted, “Cult of Shining Stars” and “Blue Oceans Rise (Like a War)“:

Important to note that this is not a complete band reunion as vocalists, Jan Kenneth Transeth and Synne “Soprana” Larsen, as well as deceased guitarist Oddvar A:M are not included.  The current vocalist is James Fogarty.

