SÓLSTAFIR Release First Song Off of Berdreyminn

SÓLSTAFIR have revealed the first song of their forthcoming sixth full-length, Berdreyminn, which means a “dreamer of forthcoming events” and will be out in stores on May 26th via Season of Mist.

The track “Ísafold” is now online:

SÓLSTAFIR comments: “Our first premiere song ‘Ísafold‘ came very spontaneously to light. It felt like the spirit of THIN LIZZY paid us a visit that day. Adding a classic Phil Rudd beat to that seemed the only right thing to do. This is not the most typical SÓLSTAFIR track but in some odd way it could be taken to represent this album. For such a short song, it offers many different sonic landscapes. And although we are not re-inventing the wheel and you will find many references to ‘classics’ as tributes, I find it quite different from anything that we have done before. That is the way, I like it and to me ‘Ísafold‘ is already an all-time favourite among all our tracks.”