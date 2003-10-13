SPIRAL ARCHITECT Promise Eventual Activity

Norwegian prog metallers, SPIRAL ARCHITECT, have released a statement regarding concerns of the band’s lack of activity. The post on the band’s website confirms that they will continue to make music collectively but have not set a rigid timeline for productivity. Here’s how the official post reads:

“…we have received lots of mail lately asking if we have broken up or are not going to release a new album. The answer to that is that we are very much alive and will definitely record a new album. However, we still haven’t started rehearsing the new material so you’ll probably have to wait some more years (you might say we’re in no rush…). Asgeir [Mickelson, drums] is building a studio next year and we will be demoing everything there…maybe even use it for the album. Another reoccurring question is about tabs. We don’t have anything ready for you yet but it will be published one day (remember, we’re in no rush…). Please know that the tabs available on the internet made by others have LOTS of errors.”

Regarding the members’ list of current projects, drummer Asgeir has been busy recording with BORKNAGAR, VINTERSORG, Tor Høiland (ex-MANITOU, HEARTLESS guitarist) and LUNARIS; vocalist Øyvind Hægeland is contributing bass and vocals on the new LUNARIS album and Tor Høiland‘s solo album as well as rehearding and gigging with ARCTURUS; lastly, bassist Lars K. Norberg and guitarist Steinar Gundersen have both been busy performing with SATYRICON.