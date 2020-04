Photo credit: Hannah Verbeuren

Old school Norwegian death metal band, CADAVER, have unleashed their new EP, D.G.A.F., via their new label, Nuclear Blast. The band features founding member, Anders Odden (vocals/guitar/bass), and Dirk Verbeuren (drums).

D.G.A.F. can be streamed on various platforms. Check out the title track, which features CARCASS‘ Jeff Walker on guest vocals:





In upcoming events, the band will be hosting a live Q&A with fans on Instagram on Thursday, April 23rd at 11 am PST/8 pm CET.