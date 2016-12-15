The New IMMOLATION Sounds Like It Was Worth Waiting For

Posted on by

The death metal gods from Yonkers, New York, IMMOLATION, will finally release album number 10, Atonement, on February 24th, 2017.  The first song, “Destructive Currents,” is now online as a 360 degree video:

Atonement was recorded at Millbrook Sound Studios in Millbrook, NY with longtime producer Paul Orofino, and mixed and mastered once again by Zack Ohren (ALL SHALL PERISH, DECREPIT BIRTH, SUFFOCATION). Cover art was created by renowned artist Pär Olofsson (IMMORTALTHE FACELESS, EXODUSABYSMAL DAWN), along with additional artwork by the very talented Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST, ENSLAVED, PARADISE LOST, WATAIN).

Comments vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan:
“We are excited that everyone will finally get a preview of what the new record has to offer. Atonement is a very dark and haunting album both musically and lyrically, commenting on the darker side of humanity and the world today. Each song on this album is unique in its own way, offering the listener a wide range of dark and sinister passages that I think really hone in on all the elements that make this band what it is.

“The sound of this record is exactly what we were hoping for, and we feel the production really gives these songs that massive sound and dark sinister feel they needed. Zack and Paul really nailed it with this one and made our tenth album our best sounding record to date. We are all very proud of what we have created here, and we hope everyone else will enjoy these 11 songs as much as we think they will.

“The song ‘Atonement‘ is about that blind fury and destructivnes of religious extremism regardless of where it comes from and under what religious banner it flies. The cover piece was inspired by a passage of  lyrics from this song, and Par managed to create a visual for those four lines that just blew us away. So needless to say, we are very pleased with the overall look and feel of the album, which also includes 4 amazing pieces of artwork done by the extremely talented Zbigniew Bielak.

“We chose the song ‘Destructive Currents‘ as the first song to leak to the fans because it’s a fast and aggressive song that gets right down to business. It’s just dark and powerful, and I think it gives everyone a sense of whats in store for them with this release. Lyrically the song deals with the herd/mob mentality and how it gets fed, manipulated and exploited by outside forces. These are the currents of deception, misinformation and destruction, which are designed to mislead people. So that’s really the idea behind the song lyrically.”

WOLFHEART’s Next Album Hits March 2017; First Video Released

Posted on by

WOLFHEART have dropped the new video for “Boneyard.” The single paves the way for Tyhjyys, the band’s third full-length, out March 3, 2015 via Spinefarm Records.  Sounds like another killer record from this underrated band.

Track listing:
1. “Shores of the Lake Simpele
2. “Boneyard
3. “World on Fire
4. “The Flood
5. “The Rift
6. “Call of the Winter
7. “Dead White
8. “Tyhjyys

MAYHEM to Release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive; Band to Perform Classic Album on North American Tour

Posted on by

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are celebrating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with tours across the globe. This coming January, the band will march their way across North America performing the record in its monumental entirety.

In conjunction with their many live appearances, MAYHEM will also release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive on December 15th, 2016. The album was captured live in Norrköping, Sweden last year during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival. The show marked the band’s first time ever playing the album in full.

Check out live footage of “From the Dark Past” and “Life Eternal“:

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The celebratory release will come available on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered) as well as digitally on December 15th, 2016. For physical preorders, point your browser here. For digital orders go here.

Catch the band performing the album in its entirety on their upcoming North American tour with BLACK ANVIL and INQUISITION, which starts January 20, 2017.

INTRONAUT – The Direction of Last Things

Posted on by

Intronaut - The Direction of Last ThingsLos Angeles’ sworn enemies of 4/4 time signatures, INTRONAUT, step up their game on album number four, The Direction of Last Things. Their extreme metal roots play the most prominent role in the album’s sound since the early days of the band as evidenced by the heavy riffing and extreme, distorted vocals.  Given that, INTRONAUT takes inspiration from their past and incorporates it into where they’ve currently progressed resulting in, arguably, their best album to date.

Opening song, “Fast Worms,” is a tour de force that embodies the compelling journey that is The Direction of Last Things – atmospheric passages, volcanic intensity, fantastic genre melding, and clockwork precision.  The hilarious music video reflects their piss taking/tongue in cheek attitude.

Digital Gerrymandering” is built on an awesome snaking riff that the band masterfully morphs through different time signatures and phrasing.  The tension that is built and then released with the clean vocal section is awesome.

On “The Pleasant Surprise,” INTRONAUT take thrash riffs and retool them into a very modern metal sound that is huge.  TESTAMENT and DEVIN TOWNSEND be damned.

The Unlikely Event of a Water Landing” is the band showcasing why they are one of the best “prog metal” bands on the planet.  Seemingly, two very different vibes with a guitar solo at the end that would make Jerry Cantrell proud.

Sul Ponticello” is pure soul.  Check out the vocals that come in at the 4:47 mark, and the song gets even better from there.

The title track is easily the biggest monster on the disc and carries this momentum of finality that doesn’t let up until The Direction of Last Things‘ conclusion.  The more you open your ears, the more you will hear all of the intricacies.  Check out the killer riff that comes in at the 1:15 mark.  So damn good.

City Hymnal” starts and ends in a fantastic cascade of sound that would draw envy from DEVIN TOWNSEND and JESU.

The Direction of Last Things is a union of well thought out riffing/song phrasing, impactful dynamics, and an always original delivery and style.  Bands like ENSLAVED and OPETH are still playing catch up in many ways as to how far ahead INTRONAUT have gone in their progressive journeys.  In the larger scope of things, metal needs more unique, stand alone albums such as The Direction of Last Things. (Century Media Records)

Video of the Day: Never Forget that Dan Swanö Was a Member of the Original GHOST

Posted on by

While the masses are currently swooning over GHOST BC AKA GHOST, let’s point out that the original GHOST was formed in the early/mid 80’s by metal god Dan Swanö (drums) and his older brother Dag Swanö (guitars).  Check out this appearance of the band on Swedish TV:

As a bonus, check out this music video they did for the song, “3002.”  Wait for the 2:20 and see these little kids go off!

BEASTMILK Co-Founder Returns with RAINBOWLICKER

Posted on by

The laserpunk duo RAINBOWLICKER, consisting of Johan (ex-BEASTMILK co-founder/songwriter) and Peps (ex-CREEPY CRAWLIE), has for quite some time aroused attention with their live performances, but until now, the twosome hasn’t been successfully persuaded to enter the studio. Svart Records forced the duo to record an album, titled I Saw The Light But Turned It Off, to be released in January 2017.

Today, the band unleashes the music video for the first single off the album, “Highscore.” Directed by Teemu Niukkanen and produced by Teko Films, the video is a revealing look into the music business and its shadowy workings. Awkwardly humorous, the video perfectly illustrates the band’s worldview in all the shades of grey.

RAINBOWLICKER draws inspiration from the fury of punk rock and riot grrrl subculture and drowns them in electronic pulsating waves of sound. The eclectic electric group has been difficult to pin down, and their music has shaken the walls of art galleries as well as rat-infested Russian squats. “In life, things get often so embarrassing that one just can’t do anything about it or especially say it aloud, but sometimes you just have to,” Johan describes the band’s modus operandi.

Video of the Day: SHINING (No) Left for Dead in “House of Control”

Posted on by

SHINING (Norway) have released some really cool videos in the past couple of years.  With their new one for “House of Control,” frontman Jørgen Munkeby finds himself in a limo full of gorgeous women as well as left for dead on the side of the road.

“It’s so great to finally have a video for our song ‘House of Control,’ since it means so much to me,” explains Munkeby. “Not only are the lyrics very personal, but musically the track was also a bold step into a more varied and melodic landscape. We had no idea how that new direction would work out, but it has ended up being my favorite track off the album. I had so much fun shooting the video, and I’m very happy to present this steaming hot new clip!”

The song is off their last album, International Blackjazz Society, which we highly recommend.

The End Records Signs TODAY IS THE DAY; New Album Re-Issues in the Works

Posted on by

The End Records is pleased to announce the signing of TODAY IS THE DAY for their upcoming new album, in addition to the acquisition of their 10-album catalog. The End Records will release the new album in 2017 in commemoration of the band’s 25th anniversary, followed by the catalog re-issues, which feature exclusive, never-before seen and heard bonus material from the band’s deep archives!

Currently in the studio are visionary frontman/founding member Steve Austin (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Trevor Thomas (bass), and Douglas Andrae (drums). From the studio, the album will be mastered by Maor Appelbaum. When asked about the new album sound, Austin described it as a “wide open devastation of the human soul – a diary of un-filtered anger and emotion detailing the Human Experience and the struggle to survive.”

The catalogue re-issues fall on the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Temple Of The Morning Star. Says Austin, “I am extremely psyched to be re-issuing the Today Is The Day catalog with Andreas Katsambas, a long-time fan of the band. For the re-issues, I searched my archives and pulled loads of photos, un-released tracks, demos, and video to paint the rest of the picture. I wanna share a lot of those experiences, to hopefully expose a lot of the real life behind all my music.”  Further details can be found here.

TODAY IS THE DAY reigns as one of the most influential bands of the past two decades. The band’s violent and anthemic style, which blends metal, noise, psychedelia, and rock, has won worldwide acclaim ever since the debut album, Supernova, first hit in the early 90’s. Ten studio albums have been released on such labels as Amphetamine Reptile, Relapse, and Southern Lord — including modern-day classics like Willpower, Temple of the Morning Star, and In the Eyes of God. The band’s lineup has included such musicians as Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher, who would later go on to form MASTODON.

DARK TRANQUILLITY: First Video “The Pitiless” Released; Bassist Officially Announced

Posted on by

On November 4th, 2016, DARK TRANQUILLITY will release their 11th album Atoma through Century Media Records. The band is proud to present the first single and video for the song “The Pitiless“:

The band comments: “Selecting the first single from an album as diverse as Atoma is always a hard task, but we felt that The Pitiless gives a good representation of the general vibe of the material. It’s fast, melodic and with a sense of urgency that permeates the whole album. Enjoy!”

The video was filmed during their stay at the German Turock Open Air Festival 2016 in Essen by the director Dirk Behlau. The next video will be filmed by Vesa Ranta (ex-SENTENCED drummer) in Northern Sweden and you can expect something very epic.

Additionally, the band have finally announced that Swedish death metal vet Anders Iwers is an official member:

“We’re happy to announce mr. Anders Iwers (known from his work withTiamat, Avatarium and Ceremonial Oath) as a full member of the band! As most of you know, he has been handling bass duties live for quite a while now, as well as doing a fantastic job playing on “Atoma”, so we’re very pleased to get rid of the “session” tag and officially welcome him to the fold. Follow him on Anders Iwers Official.

Video of the Day: Words of Wisdom from Tony Iommi

Posted on by

As a devotee to heavy music, the words of Tony Iommi are always sacred.  Check out this extensive interview, Inside Black Sabbath With Tony Iommi, in which he discusses the history of SABBATH, the origins of his sound, and even demonstrations of the band’s most well-known riffs.  As always, he’s down to earth and honest in his assessments of SABBATH history.  While a good portion of the info is universal knowledge, it’s always nice to hear it again straight from the grandmaster.

The interview appears to be recorded prior to the Dehumanizer sessions around 1990.

 