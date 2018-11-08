Video of the Day: Max and Igorr Cavalera Destroy Belarus

Last year Max and Igorr Cavalera celebrated the release of SEPULTURA‘s Roots by playing the album in its entirety on tour. Currently, they are tour celebrating the two albums that put the band on the map, Beneath the Remains and Arise. Check out their performance from the Re:public Club in Minsk, Belarus on October 5, 2018.

This is probably the most and best live guitar playing that Max has performed in a long time. A very welcome return.