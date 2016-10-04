Video of the Day: SHINING (No) Left for Dead in “House of Control”

SHINING (Norway) have released some really cool videos in the past couple of years. With their new one for “House of Control,” frontman Jørgen Munkeby finds himself in a limo full of gorgeous women as well as left for dead on the side of the road.

“It’s so great to finally have a video for our song ‘House of Control,’ since it means so much to me,” explains Munkeby. “Not only are the lyrics very personal, but musically the track was also a bold step into a more varied and melodic landscape. We had no idea how that new direction would work out, but it has ended up being my favorite track off the album. I had so much fun shooting the video, and I’m very happy to present this steaming hot new clip!”

The song is off their last album, International Blackjazz Society, which we highly recommend.