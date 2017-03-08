AT THE GATES Announces Departure of Anders Björler

Swedish gods, AT THE GATES, have the announced the departure of co-founder/guitarist Anders Björler, effective immediately. Like Martin Henriksson‘s departure from DARK TRANQUILLY, Anders has simply lost the passion for the music.

Here is AT THE GATES‘ statement:

“So, it is now official that Anders Björler is no longer a part of At The Gates. He will always be part of the At The Gates family, of course, but he will no longer write, record or play with us live.

“This is something that we, the rest of the band, have felt was on its way for quite some time, as that special spark was no longer with him the last year.

“We are grateful for all we have experienced together with him, all the records, all the songs, all the gigs, all the laughs and good times.



“The rest of us have in the meantime started the work on the follow up to At War With Reality, we already have three songs written, and the direction is set for an intense, hungry follow-up album.



“Jonas has always written a considerable part of the bands’ material and we are fully confident that the new material will live up to the standards set by our previous records. It is ripping.



“The four of us still has the burning urge to create death metal together, and we love playing live in front of our fans, so we will go on, with an even stronger intent.



“While writing the new record, that we intend to record in the beginning of 2018, we are trying out Anders‘ replacement. Some auditions are being held as we speak, and we will get back to you with news on the matter as soon as we know more.