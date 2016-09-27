DARK TRANQUILLITY: First Video “The Pitiless” Released; Bassist Officially Announced

On November 4th, 2016, DARK TRANQUILLITY will release their 11th album Atoma through Century Media Records. The band is proud to present the first single and video for the song “The Pitiless“:

The band comments: “Selecting the first single from an album as diverse as Atoma is always a hard task, but we felt that The Pitiless gives a good representation of the general vibe of the material. It’s fast, melodic and with a sense of urgency that permeates the whole album. Enjoy!”

The video was filmed during their stay at the German Turock Open Air Festival 2016 in Essen by the director Dirk Behlau. The next video will be filmed by Vesa Ranta (ex-SENTENCED drummer) in Northern Sweden and you can expect something very epic.

Additionally, the band have finally announced that Swedish death metal vet Anders Iwers is an official member:

“We’re happy to announce mr. Anders Iwers (known from his work withTiamat, Avatarium and Ceremonial Oath) as a full member of the band! As most of you know, he has been handling bass duties live for quite a while now, as well as doing a fantastic job playing on “Atoma”, so we’re very pleased to get rid of the “session” tag and officially welcome him to the fold. Follow him on Anders Iwers Official.“