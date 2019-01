In glorious news the original line-up of Swedish legends, DISMEMBER, have announced their reunion in order to play the Scandinavian Deathfest this October. According to their Facebook post, it sounds like there will be, at least, more shows to follow.

Line-up:

Matti Kärki – Vocals

David Blomqvist – Guitar

Robert Sennebäck – Guitar

Richard Cabeza – Bass

Fred Estby – Drums

The band were last active with the release of Dismember in 2008 before calling it quits in 2011.