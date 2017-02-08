Goodbye, SABBATH. We Love You

The inevitable finally happened on February 4, 2017. BLACK SABBATH played their final show at Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham. Here is official footage of the final song, “Paranoid.”

As expected, the setlist for the show was essentially the same set they’ve been performing since the reunion with Ozzy for the second Ozzfest. Here are some other clips:

Sadly, we never got to see Bill Ward participate in this final leg of the tour (or the reunion for that matter). But then again, maybe it’s for the best.

Thank you for everything, SABBATH. None of us would be here without you. We can’t wait to see the new projects from each individual member! And who knows, they may reunite again. This is rock ‘n roll after all.