New Supergroup EXPULSION (REPULSION, EXHUMED, INTRONAUT) Announce Debut Album Nightmare Future

Relapse Records is proud to announce the official signing of extreme metal act EXPULSION. The newly formed group features members of REPULSION, EXHUMED, PHOBIA, INTRONAUT, GRUESOME and numerous others. The band has shared the full details of their debut album Nightmare Future due out July 14th on CD/LP/Digital. Hear the track “Altar of Slaughter”:

Spawned from the cerebral mind of grind legend Matt Olivo (REPULSION), EXPULSION combines grind, punk and crust into a caustic musical vomit guaranteed to stack the corpses high. Olivo‘s partner-in-grind, Matt Harvey (EXHUMED, GRUESOME), was recruited over beers in a sweaty LA apartment to bring his classic brand of oratory assault. The additions of veterans, drummer Danny Walker (INTRONAUT, EXHUMED, PHOBIA) and bassist Menno Verbaten (LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH), complete the fit-to-burn outfit. Expect nothing but the best of throat-shredding vocals, relentless blast beats, buzzsaw riffs and raw bass tones.