The End Records Signs TODAY IS THE DAY; New Album Re-Issues in the Works

The End Records is pleased to announce the signing of TODAY IS THE DAY for their upcoming new album, in addition to the acquisition of their 10-album catalog. The End Records will release the new album in 2017 in commemoration of the band’s 25th anniversary, followed by the catalog re-issues, which feature exclusive, never-before seen and heard bonus material from the band’s deep archives!

Currently in the studio are visionary frontman/founding member Steve Austin (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Trevor Thomas (bass), and Douglas Andrae (drums). From the studio, the album will be mastered by Maor Appelbaum. When asked about the new album sound, Austin described it as a “wide open devastation of the human soul – a diary of un-filtered anger and emotion detailing the Human Experience and the struggle to survive.”

The catalogue re-issues fall on the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Temple Of The Morning Star. Says Austin, “I am extremely psyched to be re-issuing the Today Is The Day catalog with Andreas Katsambas, a long-time fan of the band. For the re-issues, I searched my archives and pulled loads of photos, un-released tracks, demos, and video to paint the rest of the picture. I wanna share a lot of those experiences, to hopefully expose a lot of the real life behind all my music.” Further details can be found here.

TODAY IS THE DAY reigns as one of the most influential bands of the past two decades. The band’s violent and anthemic style, which blends metal, noise, psychedelia, and rock, has won worldwide acclaim ever since the debut album, Supernova, first hit in the early 90’s. Ten studio albums have been released on such labels as Amphetamine Reptile, Relapse, and Southern Lord — including modern-day classics like Willpower, Temple of the Morning Star, and In the Eyes of God. The band’s lineup has included such musicians as Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher, who would later go on to form MASTODON.