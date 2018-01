If you’ve been following SLAYER closely in recent years, it may not come as a shock but the band have announced a final world tour. The band made the announcement via Youtube:

The North American leg of the tour will include LAMB OF GOD, BEHEMOTH, ANTHRAX, and TESTAMENT. Tour dates to be announced in the coming days.

On a related note, Kerry King‘s wife, Ayesha King, announced via Instagram that we have not heard the last from Kerry King: