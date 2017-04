It only took 12 years but Tokyo, Japan’s VOMIT REMNANTS are back. Their aptly titled new album, Hyper Groove Brutality, is available now worldwide via Unique Leader. It features guest appearances from vocalist Henrik Cranz of SOILS OF FATE, guitarist Craig Peters of DEEDS OF FLESH/DESTROYING THE DEVOID, and guitarist Paul Masvidal of CYNIC.

Check out “Hi Fi the Art of Rapture“:

Here’s another tasty track, “Wire Rope Strangle“: