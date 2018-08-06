GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers

How often does the band that is paying tribute to their idols go as far as to surpass them? Well, GRUESOME‘s Twisted Prayers is one of those rare instances where the students becomes better than the master. Modeled after the style of DEATH‘s leap forward, Spiritual Healing, GRUESOME perfectly capture the birth of progressive/technical death metal.

Not only are all the nuances, that only true fans could recognize and capture, but the damn riffs and hooks are just killer. There are no drop offs throughout Twisted Prayers. Thus, there is no need to highlight any songs. Those beautiful instrumental runs and that heart pumping sense of urgency keep things moving.

Hell, you even have guitarist James Murphy, who played on Spiritual Healing, playing solos on “Crusade of Brutality” and “At Death’s Door” to add to the authenticity of the experience.

What is also important to note is that GRUESOME‘s guitar crunch here is perfection. Also, Gus Rios‘ drums sound so natural and balanced in the mix. Big props to producer Jarrett Pritchard for created such a modern, yet true death metal sound to the album.

Somewhere Chuck Shuldiner has a huge shit eating grin when he sees how GRUESOME is carrying on his legacy. Hail. (Relapse Records)