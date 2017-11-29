LOCK UP – Demonization

In grindcore, there is a holy triumvirate: NAPALM DEATH, TERRORIZER, and LOCK UP. It’s no coincidence that all three bands are related in history and members. LOCK UP does the most in terms of honoring the legacy of the other two bands while sounding, arguably, the most fresh overall.

So should you care about the fourth album from a band, one that is essentially a side project, in their 18th year of existence? The answer is a definitive “yes.” Demonization is all about godly riffs, intensity, and most important, excitement. The feeling of a speeding training flying off the rails is invigorating. Right from the start, the album starts rolling and never stops until the final note. It’s unfair to single out songs to be highlighted as they are all of equal quality. Just listen to the whole thing.

While underground metal super groups have become so common and often fail to live up to their hype, the gang of Shane Embury, Kevin Sharp, Nick Barker, and Anton Reisenegger are unequivocally delivering the goods. Without a doubt, Demonization is one of 2017’s best releases.

Bow down to LOCK UP or be damned to a life of subpar grindcore. (Listenable Records)