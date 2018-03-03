THE CROWN – Cobra Speed Venom

If we’re being honest, THE CROWN‘s last one, Death is Not Dead, was good but not good enough by the standard that the band have set with previous releases. The good news is that Cobra Speed Venom is THE CROWN‘s best album since the stellar Possessed 13. Furthermore, it ranks up there with the latter, Eternal Death and Death Race King.

THE CROWN‘s heart pounding and train flying off the rails style of raging metal is in full effect on Cobra Speed Venom. The songwriting is damn near flawless. Hook after hook along with the perfect blend of diversity across the album make for an enjoyable listening experience. The dirty and ugly aspects of their sound along with the clean melodies all have the right balance in the mix. Lemmy would be proud to not only hear how Magnus Olsfelt‘s bass sounds in the mix but his bulldozing performance.

Bonus points if you caught the little tribute to BATHORY on “In the Name of Death.”

There is really no need to further explain as to why THE CROWN at the top of their game with Cobra Speed Venom. Buy or die! (Metal Blade Records)