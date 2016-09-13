Video of the Day: Words of Wisdom from Tony Iommi

As a devotee to heavy music, the words of Tony Iommi are always sacred. Check out this extensive interview, Inside Black Sabbath With Tony Iommi, in which he discusses the history of SABBATH, the origins of his sound, and even demonstrations of the band’s most well-known riffs. As always, he’s down to earth and honest in his assessments of SABBATH history. While a good portion of the info is universal knowledge, it’s always nice to hear it again straight from the grandmaster.

The interview appears to be recorded prior to the Dehumanizer sessions around 1990.