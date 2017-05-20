AMEBIX Classic, Monolith, Receiving North American Re-Release

Monolith is one of those records that many have heard “of” but have never actually “heard.” Now thirty years old, it’s a record that still remains largely unmasked. Dissonance Productions looks to change that with the North American re-introduction to one of crust punk’s most prolific albums.

It ultimately would be the last recording by the band for more than 20 years; founder Rob “Baron” Miller with brother Chris “Stig” Miller, and Spider splitting up shortly after the album’s release.

AMEBIX are credited as being the godfathers of crust. Formed while still in grade school, the band’s “break” came in 1984 when they met DEAD KENNEDY’s vocalist Jello Biafra. The band became Biafra’s first UK signing to his label, Alternative Tentacles.

Here’s audio of the original release: