MAYHEM to Release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive; Band to Perform Classic Album on North American Tour

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are celebrating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with tours across the globe. This coming January, the band will march their way across North America performing the record in its monumental entirety.

In conjunction with their many live appearances, MAYHEM will also release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive on December 15th, 2016. The album was captured live in Norrköping, Sweden last year during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival. The show marked the band’s first time ever playing the album in full.

Check out live footage of “From the Dark Past” and “Life Eternal“:

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The celebratory release will come available on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered) as well as digitally on December 15th, 2016. For physical preorders, point your browser here. For digital orders go here.

Catch the band performing the album in its entirety on their upcoming North American tour with BLACK ANVIL and INQUISITION, which starts January 20, 2017.