SATYRICON Announce Final U.S. Tour

While Oslo, Norway’s SATYRICON are not calling it quits, they have announced that they will tour the U.S. for the final time in support of their latest album, Deep calleth upon Deep. The band have not had the easiest time bringing over their regular live band with drummer Frost missing tours.

“As our U.S fans will have noticed, we haven’t toured there in nine years. There are many reasons for that. I like America and I like Americans, but unfortunately touring there has been a difficult chapter in the history of SATYRICON. I can’t guarantee what the future holds, but we did not go on the last record, so I am hoping that one final headlining tour can be a good way of sharing some electric musical moments with our U.S fans, whom we love just as much as all our other fans across the world”, states main man Satyr.

The tour starts May 13th in Los Angeles, CA and runs through May 30th in Austin, TX with two stops in Canada. INQUISITION will provide support on the tour. Click here for dates. Needless to say, this tour is not to be missed.