Video of the Day: AT THE GATES Release Video for Title Track to To Drink From the Night Itself

The first taste of AT THE GATES‘ new album, To Drink From the Night Itself, comes in the form of the video for the title track. It sounds like a return to the style of Slaughter of the Soul. The video was directed by Patric Ullaeus/Revolver.se who has worked with virtually every upper echelon metal band in the business.

AT THE GATES frontman Tomas Lindberg checked in to comment about the track as follows:

“So, for the first song to present to the public, we chose the title track of the album. Which is also the opening track of the record. To us, this gives a presentation of the attitude of the album: raw, hungry and desperate. It also gives an introduction to the whole concept of the record. We live through our art, and the whole album deals with the concept of art. Art as a tool either for revolution, or suppression. To drink from the night itself is just that, a metaphor for living and breathing through art. Of course the concept goes deeper than that, but this song is the heart of the concept, the fierce call to arms so to say. We are still at war, but this time we are fighting the abyss, the abyss of apathy and oppression. It is an aggressive song, but also contains a lot of the other elements of the band´s sound on this record. Melancholia, desperation and struggle. For the first video we chose to use Patric Ullaeus again, as he is good at capturing the raw energy of the band playing live. In the video you can also see glimpses of the art used for the cover, so it binds it all together nicely. Enjoy.”

To Drink From the Night Itself is due out May 18th, 2018 via Century Media Records.