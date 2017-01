While the masses are currently swooning over GHOST BC AKA GHOST, let’s point out that the original GHOST was formed in the early/mid 80’s by metal god Dan Swanö (drums) and his older brother Dag Swanö (guitars). Check out this appearance of the band on Swedish TV:

As a bonus, check out this music video they did for the song, “3002.” Wait for the 2:20 and see these little kids go off!