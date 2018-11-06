MONO Announces Landmark 10th Album, Premieres First Single and Short Film

Tokyo gods, MONO, have announced album number 10, Nowhere Now Here. The album sees the band add electronics to their repertoire – perhaps inspired by guitarist/composer Takaakira “Taka” Goto’s recent collaboration with John McEntire, the beguiling BEHIND THE SHADOW DROPS.

Nowhere Now Here also sees MONO’s first-ever lineup change, adding new drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla (THE PHANTOM FAMILY HALO) to the core trio of Goto, Tamaki, and Yoda. Tamaki also makes her vocal debut here on the poetically hazy “Breathe.”

The new album is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2019 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North America) and Pelagic Records (Europe).

Check out the first single, “After You Comes the Flood.”

The band have also released the short film, After You Comes the Flood, directed by French director Julien Levy. It was inspired by the band’s single of the same name.