WOLFHEART have dropped the new video for “Boneyard.” The single paves the way for Tyhjyys, the band’s third full-length, out March 3, 2015 via Spinefarm Records. Sounds like another killer record from this underrated band.

Track listing:

1. “Shores of the Lake Simpele”

2. “Boneyard”

3. “World on Fire”

4. “The Flood”

5. “The Rift”

6. “Call of the Winter”

7. “Dead White”

8. “Tyhjyys“